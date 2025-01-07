Left Menu

Improved Air Quality in Indian Cities: A Mixed Tale of Success and Challenges

A recent report reveals Indian cities have achieved a 27% reduction in PM2.5 pollution levels from 2019 to 2024, with National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) cities recording a 24% decrease. While cities like Varanasi showed major improvements, northern regions, including Delhi-NCR, remain highly polluted, necessitating further efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:38 IST
In a striking revelation, a new report by Respirer Living Sciences indicates that Indian cities have successfully reduced PM2.5 pollution levels by an average of 27% from 2019 to 2024. Exemplifying this achievement, Varanasi and Moradabad recorded substantial reductions of 76% and 58%, respectively.

Despite the significant progress, some cities still suffer from alarming levels of air pollution. Delhi, for instance, reported PM2.5 levels at 107 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, while Byrnihat in Assam faced levels of 127.3 micrograms per cubic meter, underscoring the continued environmental challenges.

Ronak Sutaria, founder of Respirer Living Sciences, stated that while cities like Varanasi have shown commendable progress, the northern regions of India, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab, still struggle with persistent pollution episodes. Launched in 2019, the NCAP aims to combat air pollution with ambitious targets for reduction by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

