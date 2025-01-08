Left Menu

Hundreds Rescued as Major Earthquake Hits Tibet

A powerful earthquake struck the Himalayas, leading to the rescue of over 400 people and relocation of 30,000. The quake, centered in Tibet, destroyed thousands of homes. Extreme cold compounded hardships for survivors. Tibet's cultural rights issue remains contentious amid this natural crisis.

  China

A massive earthquake has rocked the Himalayan region, affecting thousands across Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and India. The rescue operations have so far saved over 400 people, with more than 30,000 residents evacuated from the affected areas.

The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, caused significant damage, particularly in Tibet's Shigatse region where 3,609 homes were reported destroyed. The Chinese government's response included dispatching more than 500 emergency personnel and 106 ambulances to the affected area.

Despite severe weather conditions with temperatures plunging to minus 18 degrees Celsius, aid in the form of tents, food, and generators reached the victims. Meanwhile, Beijing continues to face criticism over its treatment of Tibetans, even as it manages the emergency response in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

