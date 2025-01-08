Left Menu

Inferno in the Hills: Wildfire Ravages Pacific Palisades

A rapid wildfire erupted in northeast Los Angeles, leading to widespread destruction and mass evacuations. Fueled by fierce winds, the blaze tore through the Pacific Palisades, endangering thousands of homes and causing road blockages. Officials declared a state of emergency, highlighting the persistent threat from strong winds.

A swift-moving wildfire erupted Tuesday in the inland hills northeast of Los Angeles, after another blaze tore through Pacific Palisades, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands.

In Altadena, the Eaton fire forced senior care staff to evacuate residents swiftly, further challenged by fierce winds and blocked roadways.

With winds reaching 60 mph, the fire in Pacific Palisades burned celebrity residences, causing widespread panic and road congestion. Governor Newsom declared an emergency, warning residents of the ongoing risk from intense winds.

