Inferno in the Hills: Wildfire Ravages Pacific Palisades

A swift-moving wildfire erupted Tuesday in the inland hills northeast of Los Angeles, after another blaze tore through Pacific Palisades, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands.

In Altadena, the Eaton fire forced senior care staff to evacuate residents swiftly, further challenged by fierce winds and blocked roadways.

With winds reaching 60 mph, the fire in Pacific Palisades burned celebrity residences, causing widespread panic and road congestion. Governor Newsom declared an emergency, warning residents of the ongoing risk from intense winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)