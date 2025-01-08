Tremors in Qinghai: Understanding the Impact
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai province in China, specifically in Madoi county of Golog prefecture, at a depth of 14 km. The quake occurred at 3:44 p.m. local time, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Center. Authorities are assessing the situation for potential damage and casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- China
A significant seismic event hit China's Qinghai province as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Centered in Madoi county of the Golog prefecture, the earthquake struck at 3:44 p.m. local time at a relatively shallow depth of 14 km.
Local authorities and emergency responders are currently evaluating the area for any impact on infrastructure and assessing the safety of residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Qinghai
- Madoi
- Golog
- China
- seismic
- 5.5 magnitude
- CENC
- impact
- epicenter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Management Education: CKGSB's Impact in Western China
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Japanese Minister's Visit to China
Bank Rally Drives China and Hong Kong Stocks Higher Despite Trade Curbs
Strategic Surge: India's Export Agenda to Exploit US-China Trade Tensions
China Remarks on South Korea's Domestic Shift