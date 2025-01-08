Left Menu

Tremors in Qinghai: Understanding the Impact

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai province in China, specifically in Madoi county of Golog prefecture, at a depth of 14 km. The quake occurred at 3:44 p.m. local time, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Center. Authorities are assessing the situation for potential damage and casualties.

A significant seismic event hit China's Qinghai province as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Centered in Madoi county of the Golog prefecture, the earthquake struck at 3:44 p.m. local time at a relatively shallow depth of 14 km.

Local authorities and emergency responders are currently evaluating the area for any impact on infrastructure and assessing the safety of residents.

