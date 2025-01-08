Tremors in Qinghai: Understanding the Impact

A significant seismic event hit China's Qinghai province as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Centered in Madoi county of the Golog prefecture, the earthquake struck at 3:44 p.m. local time at a relatively shallow depth of 14 km.

Local authorities and emergency responders are currently evaluating the area for any impact on infrastructure and assessing the safety of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)