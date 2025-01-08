Left Menu

Innovative Planning: Transforming India's Urban Landscape

The 73rd National Town and Country Planners Conference will take place from January 10 to 12, focusing on sustainable urban and rural planning in India. Organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India, the conference will address technological advancements, smart cities, climate challenges, and spatial planning innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 73rd National Town and Country Planners Conference is set to be hosted from January 10 to 12, gathering urban planners and policymakers in India's vibrant city to discuss sustainable growth.

Organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India, with support from Kerala's Local Self Government Department, the conference takes on the theme of 'Intelligent, Digital Spatial Planning and Governance.'

Key discussions will cover smart cities, climate change, GIS-based planning, and technology-driven solutions for efficient and citizen-centric urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

