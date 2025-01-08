Innovative Planning: Transforming India's Urban Landscape

The 73rd National Town and Country Planners Conference is set to be hosted from January 10 to 12, gathering urban planners and policymakers in India's vibrant city to discuss sustainable growth.

Organized by the Institute of Town Planners, India, with support from Kerala's Local Self Government Department, the conference takes on the theme of 'Intelligent, Digital Spatial Planning and Governance.'

Key discussions will cover smart cities, climate change, GIS-based planning, and technology-driven solutions for efficient and citizen-centric urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)