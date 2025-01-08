Left Menu

Delhi Zoo's Soaring Census: A Dive into Aquatic Bird Life

Delhi Zoo conducted the Asian Water Bird Census 2025, recording 609 birds across 19 species within its premises. The census was carried out with ecologist T.K. Roy and volunteers, highlighting the zoo's role as a critical habitat for aquatic birds. Notable were painted storks, cormorants, and pelicans.

Updated: 08-01-2025 23:37 IST
On Wednesday, Delhi Zoo undertook a significant census of its aquatic birds, spanning five water bodies within its grounds and categorizing these birds into ten distinct groups.

The 'Asian Water Bird Census 2025,' recorded an impressive 609 birds from nineteen different species. This initiative involved collaboration with ecologist T.K. Roy and volunteers drawn from educational institutions, universities, and NGOs.

The census revealed intriguing findings, notable among them being the identification of 382 painted storks, the highest recorded count for a single species. The census also documented 58 Indian cormorants and 41 great white pelicans. This exercise underscores the zoo's importance as a sanctuary for both migratory and resident water birds, emphasizing the need to conserve urban biodiversity havens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

