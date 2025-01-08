Delhi Zoo's Soaring Census: A Dive into Aquatic Bird Life

On Wednesday, Delhi Zoo undertook a significant census of its aquatic birds, spanning five water bodies within its grounds and categorizing these birds into ten distinct groups.

The 'Asian Water Bird Census 2025,' recorded an impressive 609 birds from nineteen different species. This initiative involved collaboration with ecologist T.K. Roy and volunteers drawn from educational institutions, universities, and NGOs.

The census revealed intriguing findings, notable among them being the identification of 382 painted storks, the highest recorded count for a single species. The census also documented 58 Indian cormorants and 41 great white pelicans. This exercise underscores the zoo's importance as a sanctuary for both migratory and resident water birds, emphasizing the need to conserve urban biodiversity havens.

