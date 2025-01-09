Left Menu

Inferno in LA: Winds Fuel Wildfires, Thousands Evacuated

Fast-growing wildfires near Los Angeles have led to two deaths, the destruction of hundreds of buildings, and massive evacuations. Fierce winds hindered firefighting efforts and fueled the flames. A state of emergency was declared, and multiple celebrities evacuated. Thousands are without power as firefighting operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rapidly expanding wildfires near Los Angeles have claimed at least two lives and forced around 70,000 people to evacuate. Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed, and fierce winds continue to hinder firefighting efforts.

The most extensive fire has ravaged over 5,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood known for its celebrity residents. Firefighting efforts have been hampered by strong winds and damage to the area's water systems.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, thousands remain without power, and numerous schools are closed as firefighting operations persist amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

