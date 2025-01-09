Inferno in LA: Winds Fuel Wildfires, Thousands Evacuated

Rapidly expanding wildfires near Los Angeles have claimed at least two lives and forced around 70,000 people to evacuate. Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed, and fierce winds continue to hinder firefighting efforts.

The most extensive fire has ravaged over 5,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood known for its celebrity residents. Firefighting efforts have been hampered by strong winds and damage to the area's water systems.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, thousands remain without power, and numerous schools are closed as firefighting operations persist amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)