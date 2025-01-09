Left Menu

Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Devastate Cityscape

Massive wildfires across Los Angeles have destroyed over 1,000 structures and claimed two lives. With 70,000 evacuees, fires continue to threaten celebrity neighborhoods. High winds hamper firefighting efforts as the wildfires challenge California's emergency services. The season, exacerbated by climate change, extends unpredictably with rising temperatures.

Updated: 09-01-2025 00:49 IST
Massive wildfires tore across Los Angeles on Wednesday, leaving a trail of devastation as they destroyed over 1,000 structures and claimed at least two lives. Residents made desperate escapes through menacing flames, ferocious winds, and towering smoke clouds as the fires marched relentlessly toward affluent neighborhoods.

Three major blazes were fierce enough to draw a desperate plea from the Los Angeles Fire Department for additional off-duty firefighters, with high winds rendering aerial firefighting efforts temporarily impossible. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone reported numerous injuries and said 28,000 structures remained under threat.

The fires, which forced the evacuation of at least 70,000 residents – including Hollywood stars and Vice President Kamala Harris's home – were fueled by dry conditions and unprecedented January wildfires, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association. Governor Gavin Newsom deployed 1,400 firefighting personnel and National Guard troops to combat the inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

