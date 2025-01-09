Hollywood Ablaze: Iconic Sites Threatened as Fires Ravage Los Angeles

A fierce fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening some of Los Angeles' most iconic sites. Firefighters were already battling three other major blazes, which have resulted in five deaths and put 100,000 people under evacuation orders.

The Sunset Fire advanced near the Hollywood Bowl, just a mile from the Walk of Fame, as residents evacuated.

Firefighters, aided by crews from other states, struggled against erratic winds and power outages as more than 1,000 structures were destroyed. Many famous homes, including those of Billy Crystal and other celebrities, were lost. Rising temperatures and low rainfall, tied to climate change, have prolonged fire seasons, exacerbating the threat.

