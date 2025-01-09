Left Menu

Hollywood Ablaze: Iconic Sites Threatened as Fires Ravage Los Angeles

A fast-moving fire threatens Hollywood Hills as Los Angeles battles four major blazes. Over 1,000 structures destroyed, 130,000 people evacuated. Iconic sites and affluent neighborhoods at risk, with famous homes lost. Climate-driven conditions extend fire season, raising concerns over future outbreaks as landmarks suffer and productions pause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:52 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A fierce fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening some of Los Angeles' most iconic sites. Firefighters were already battling three other major blazes, which have resulted in five deaths and put 100,000 people under evacuation orders.

The Sunset Fire advanced near the Hollywood Bowl, just a mile from the Walk of Fame, as residents evacuated.

Firefighters, aided by crews from other states, struggled against erratic winds and power outages as more than 1,000 structures were destroyed. Many famous homes, including those of Billy Crystal and other celebrities, were lost. Rising temperatures and low rainfall, tied to climate change, have prolonged fire seasons, exacerbating the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

