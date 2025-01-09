IAEA Expands Radiation Emergency Preparedness Training with Spanish-Language School in Buenos Aires

Graduates of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) School of Radiation Emergency Management (SREM) are now better equipped to strengthen emergency preparedness and response (EPR) systems in their home countries. The recent Spanish-language edition of the programme, held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, demonstrates the IAEA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing nuclear and radiological emergency capabilities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Organized by the IAEA’s technical cooperation programme with support from the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC), this marks the fifth time SREM has been conducted in the region since its inception in 2015. Offered in four official United Nations languages, SREM provides a comprehensive overview of the requirements to assess and enhance preparedness systems for radiological emergencies.

Comprehensive Training Programme

Carlos Torres Vidal, Director of the IEC, highlighted the programme's significance. “The school constitutes the most comprehensive training in nuclear EPR,” he said. “Participants benefit from the expertise of first-rate IAEA specialists with extensive practical experience in emergency preparedness and response, coming from diverse organizations such as regulatory bodies, technical support organizations, and nuclear operators.”

The three-week programme, hosted by Argentina’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ARN), featured an integrated modular structure combining theoretical lectures and practical exercises. Participants gained insights into emergency management systems, public communication strategies, and medical responses. Real-world scenarios were simulated through drills, case studies, and tabletop exercises, fostering collaboration and hands-on learning.

Key site visits included the National Atomic Energy Commission and the Atucha Nuclear Power Plant, where participants observed emergency response systems in action.

Advanced Technologies and Regional Cooperation

The school emphasized the use of advanced technologies for EPR, including radiological monitoring networks like the IAEA’s International Radiation Monitoring Information System (IRMIS). “Radiological emergency response requires specialists and appropriate technology,” said Walter Truppa, an ARN expert. The programme introduced innovative tools such as drones for real-time radiological monitoring and spectra analysis, alongside specialized software applications.

A highlight of the course was a cross-border emergency exercise simulating the recovery of a missing radiological source, facilitated by the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Chilean and Argentine experts also conducted a virtual simulation of radiological monitoring.

Focus on Regional Collaboration

Participants engaged in discussions on strengthening regional cooperation in emergency response. “Nuclear and radiological emergencies do not recognize national borders — as a result, international coordination and information-sharing are vital to both national preparedness and response arrangements,” said Rodrigo Salinas, a Senior Specialist on Emergency Preparedness and Response at the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

The programme also featured a response exercise with the Argentine Federal Police, showcasing the integration of local, national, and international efforts in emergency scenarios.

Building Resilient Systems

By equipping a new generation of emergency managers with knowledge rooted in IAEA safety standards, the programme contributes to building resilient systems that protect people and the environment from ionizing radiation.

“The knowledge we gained came from IAEA experts’ presentations, which reflected their vast experience in applying General Safety Requirements Part 7,” said Otilia Alcántara Bernal, a technical consultant at Mexico’s National Nuclear Safety and Safeguards Commission.

Since its launch, the SREM has served as a cornerstone of the IAEA’s efforts to enhance EPR capabilities worldwide. As Torres Vidal emphasized, “This novel training concept ensures that participants leave the school prepared to evaluate and improve preparedness systems, ensuring safety in their respective countries.”

With a focus on collaboration, advanced tools, and capacity building, the SREM continues to set a global benchmark for emergency preparedness and response in the nuclear sector.