Latur Launches 'Ease of Living' Action Plan

The government of Latur is taking significant steps towards enhancing its services and infrastructure by implementing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' seven-point action plan. District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge emphasized the importance of this plan in a meeting with district and tehsil-level officials.

Scheduled for review on April 15, this action plan aims to significantly improve the ease of living for citizens. Some measures include upgrading government websites to be more informative, user-friendly, and secure, along with maintaining cleanliness in government offices by disposing of unnecessary files and vehicles.

Furthermore, citizens will benefit from basic amenities like clean drinking water and proper sanitation in government offices. The district administration will also utilize Google Earth technology to provide accessible information about government lands. In a move to expedite progress, Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar announced the appointment of nodal officers responsible for enhancing the quality of services within 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)