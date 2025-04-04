Stepping Up Cleanliness: East Coast Railway's Bold Move

In a proactive effort to bolster cleanliness at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the East Coast Railway authorities have imposed fines on 581 individuals for spitting and littering during March.

This initiative seeks to enhance hygiene across railway premises, with a total of Rs 1,17,100 collected from fines, marking a firm step towards cleaner stations.

A special task force, working in conjunction with station managers, ticket collectors, and the Railway Protection Force, enforces cleanliness while raising passenger awareness through public announcements and posters.

(With inputs from agencies.)