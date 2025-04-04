Left Menu

Stepping Up Cleanliness: East Coast Railway's Bold Move

East Coast Railway has penalized 581 people in Bhubaneswar for spitting and littering as part of an initiative to improve cleanliness in March, collecting a total of Rs 1,17,100. A task force collaborates with station managers, ticket collectors, and the Railway Protection Force to enforce regulations and raise awareness.

Updated: 04-04-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive effort to bolster cleanliness at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the East Coast Railway authorities have imposed fines on 581 individuals for spitting and littering during March.

This initiative seeks to enhance hygiene across railway premises, with a total of Rs 1,17,100 collected from fines, marking a firm step towards cleaner stations.

A special task force, working in conjunction with station managers, ticket collectors, and the Railway Protection Force, enforces cleanliness while raising passenger awareness through public announcements and posters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

