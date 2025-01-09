India Unveils 10,000 Genome Milestone in Precision Medicine Leap

The GenomeIndia Project, which has catalogued the genome sequences of 10,000 Indians, is now accessible to researchers, setting a pivotal moment in the biotech sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this development as a 'milestone' for advancing precision medicine in India.

At the Genomics Data Conclave, PM Modi emphasized the project's potential to revolutionize healthcare by tailoring treatments to the country's diverse genetic landscape. The data, available through managed access at the Indian Biological Data Centre, highlights India's unique genetic diversity as a vital scientific resource.

The comprehensive dataset aims to foster groundbreaking research into genetic diseases and enable the development of targeted therapies. As a part of this initiative, a new framework for data exchange was launched, promising a new era of medical breakthroughs and innovations for tackling inherited and infectious diseases.

