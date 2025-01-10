Inferno in Los Angeles: A City Under Siege by Wildfires

Los Angeles is grappling with two massive, uncontained wildfires threatening both its eastern and western regions. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have scorched nearly 31,000 acres, marking them as the most destructive blazes in the city's history. Winds have subsided slightly, allowing fire crews to attempt containment.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least five individuals and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Officials warn the death toll may rise with continuing adverse conditions. The Eaton Fire alone obliterated 4,000 to 5,000 structures, while the Palisades Fire accounted for another 1,000.

Residents of Pacific Palisades returned to charred neighborhoods, witnessing firsthand the devastation left in the fires' wake. Teams across several states, along with Canadian support, have been deployed to assist in battling the blazes. As evacuation orders remain in effect for many, the community braces for further wind-driven threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)