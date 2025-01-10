Inferno in Los Angeles: A City Under Siege by Wildfires
Two massive wildfires have ravaged Los Angeles, causing widespread destruction. Thousands of residences were decimated, five casualties reported, and approximately 180,000 people faced evacuation orders. Efforts to contain the Palisades and Eaton fires were hampered by fierce winds, resulting in historical levels of devastation across the city.
Los Angeles is grappling with two massive, uncontained wildfires threatening both its eastern and western regions. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have scorched nearly 31,000 acres, marking them as the most destructive blazes in the city's history. Winds have subsided slightly, allowing fire crews to attempt containment.
The fires have claimed the lives of at least five individuals and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Officials warn the death toll may rise with continuing adverse conditions. The Eaton Fire alone obliterated 4,000 to 5,000 structures, while the Palisades Fire accounted for another 1,000.
Residents of Pacific Palisades returned to charred neighborhoods, witnessing firsthand the devastation left in the fires' wake. Teams across several states, along with Canadian support, have been deployed to assist in battling the blazes. As evacuation orders remain in effect for many, the community braces for further wind-driven threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Smoke Scare: Evacuation of BEST Electric Bus in Byculla
Gaza in Crisis: Strikes, Evacuations, and a Humanitarian Catastrophe
Inferno Ravages Moreh Town: Over 15 Homes Destroyed
Fresh evacuation orders and airstrikes highlight ongoing insecurity in Gaza
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations