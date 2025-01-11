Left Menu

Bengaluru Waste to Wealth: The SORT Project's Composting Success

Phase 1 of the SORT project in Bengaluru, initiated by the Indian Pollution Control Association, converted organic waste into compost, reducing landfill dependency. The initiative, part of Motherson group's CSR programme, focused on sustainable solid waste management using Aerobin composters, benefiting over 5,000 residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The SORT project in Bengaluru has successfully transformed 80 metric tonnes of organic waste into 15 metric tonnes of compost, according to the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA).

At a recent celebration, Deputy Director Radha Goyal emphasized the project's contribution to reducing landfill usage and fostering environmental sustainability. With support from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and local residential communities, the project shows potential for expansion.

Implemented as part of the Motherson group's CSR initiative, the SORT project utilized Aerobin composters to achieve effective waste management. This approach significantly lowered pollution and proposed an eco-friendly agricultural resource for the city's 5,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

