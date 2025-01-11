Bengaluru Waste to Wealth: The SORT Project's Composting Success

The SORT project in Bengaluru has successfully transformed 80 metric tonnes of organic waste into 15 metric tonnes of compost, according to the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA).

At a recent celebration, Deputy Director Radha Goyal emphasized the project's contribution to reducing landfill usage and fostering environmental sustainability. With support from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and local residential communities, the project shows potential for expansion.

Implemented as part of the Motherson group's CSR initiative, the SORT project utilized Aerobin composters to achieve effective waste management. This approach significantly lowered pollution and proposed an eco-friendly agricultural resource for the city's 5,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)