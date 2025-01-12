Wildfires in Los Angeles: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Battle

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office has confirmed that the death toll from the wildfires sweeping the region has climbed to 16. Eleven deaths resulted from the Eaton Fire, while the Palisades Fire claimed five lives. The fires, which began on Tuesday, have burned more than 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses.

Firefighters are urgently working to contain the blazes as threats loom near key locations such as the J. Paul Getty Museum and UCLA. New evacuation warnings have been issued with the fear that strong Santa Ana winds could intensify the fires, posing further danger to densely populated areas in Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

Meanwhile, accusations of leadership failures are emerging, with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley criticizing the lack of resources and water supply for firefighting efforts. With preliminary damage estimates reaching up to $150 billion, these fires could become the nation's costliest. Volunteers continue to help, but officials warn about the dangers of returning to affected areas due to hazardous materials in the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)