Rocket Rivalry and Wildlife Wonders: A Glimpse into Science News

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is launching its New Glenn rocket to challenge SpaceX's dominance. Meanwhile, wild chimpanzees have been found to possess genetic adaptations to different habitats, offering new insights into their diversity and resilience in the face of environmental pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:32 IST
In a significant development in aerospace, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is on the verge of launching its New Glenn rocket, marking a direct challenge to the industry leader SpaceX. Scheduled for its inaugural flight on Sunday, the New Glenn rocket stands as a testament to over a decade of development and billions invested, aiming to capture market share from SpaceX's highly successful Falcon 9.

In other scientific breakthroughs, new research highlights the remarkable adaptability of wild chimpanzees across Africa. These primates have genetically evolved to thrive in diverse environments, from dense rainforests to savannahs, proving their resilience and adaptability. Researchers have uncovered genetic adaptations that enable these chimpanzees to combat local pathogens, such as malaria, underscoring the complexity and diversity within the species.

This research has involved a comprehensive genetic analysis of 388 wild chimpanzees across 18 countries, revealing an unexpected breadth of genetic diversity shaped by varied habitats.

