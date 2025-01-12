Left Menu

Powerful Quake Rocks Michoacan Coast

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Michoacan, Mexico, with the epicenter located at a depth of 91 km according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Residents of coastal areas felt strong tremors, though damage reports are still pending.

Updated: 12-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:19 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck near the coast of Michoacan, Mexico, on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The epicenter was located at a depth of 91 kilometers, causing concern among residents in the region.

The tremor, which originated beneath the Pacific Ocean, was felt strongly in coastal areas, prompting authorities to assess potential damage and evaluate any risks to infrastructure and communities. Initial reports from local agencies are expected as they survey the impact of the quake.

Seismologists continue to monitor the situation closely, cautioning about possible aftershocks. The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to natural disasters, raising awareness about preparedness and response strategies in affected areas.

