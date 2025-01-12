Left Menu

Miracle Rescue: All 28 Workers Saved from Kannauj Construction Collapse

Rescuers saved 28 workers from a collapsed building at Kannauj railway station after 16 hours. An FIR names the contractor and engineer for negligence. No fatalities were reported, but serious injuries were treated in Kanpur. Officials pledge strict action and intensified safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All 28 workers were rescued following a 16-hour operation after a building under construction at Kannauj railway station collapsed, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident has prompted an FIR against the contractor and engineer on charges including negligence and endangering lives.

Rescue teams, involving national and state disaster response forces along with railway personnel, tirelessly cleared the debris to free trapped laborers. While no fatalities occurred, 26 workers were hospitalized in Kannauj, with two seriously injured being transferred to Kanpur's Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where both are reported to be stable.

In response, the railway administration vowed action against those responsible, emphasizing enhanced safety standards to prevent future incidents. The North Eastern Railway has also established a committee to investigate the collapse, believed to have resulted from inadequate construction practices.

