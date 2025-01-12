Left Menu

Tech-Infused Steps at Maha Kumbh: QR Codes Guide Pilgrims

QR codes are being installed on electricity poles at the Maha Kumbh Mela to help pilgrims locate themselves and register electricity-related complaints. State minister A K Sharma highlighted the comprehensive arrangements made for the event, emphasizing the importance of proper sanitation and infrastructure for the pilgrims.

In a significant technological enhancement aimed at assisting pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela, over 50,000 QR codes have been installed on electricity poles across 25 sectors.

This initiative, announced by Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Urban Development and Energy, A K Sharma, promises to simplify navigation and facilitate quick complaint registration regarding electricity issues.

During an inspection tour in Prayagraj, Sharma noted the comprehensive preparations made to accommodate over one crore pilgrims, underscoring the state and central government's substantial financial investment in infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

