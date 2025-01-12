Left Menu

Mexico's Resilience Tested Again by Earthquake

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the Colima-Michoacán border. There were no serious casualties or damage reported. President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated emergency protocols were evaluated, and the national seismological service recorded 329 aftershocks. Mexico has a history of significant earthquakes due to its tectonic location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Fortunately, the quake caused no serious damage or casualties.

Centered 21 kilometers southeast of Aquila along the Colima-Michoacán border and at a depth of 34 kilometers, this temblor served as a stark reminder of Mexico's vulnerability to seismic activity.

President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the public via social media that emergency protocols were under review, while the national seismological service reported 329 aftershocks. Historically, Mexico's location along tectonic plate boundaries has resulted in several significant earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

