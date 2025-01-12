Mexico's Resilience Tested Again by Earthquake

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Fortunately, the quake caused no serious damage or casualties.

Centered 21 kilometers southeast of Aquila along the Colima-Michoacán border and at a depth of 34 kilometers, this temblor served as a stark reminder of Mexico's vulnerability to seismic activity.

President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the public via social media that emergency protocols were under review, while the national seismological service reported 329 aftershocks. Historically, Mexico's location along tectonic plate boundaries has resulted in several significant earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)