Southern States Thaw: Power Restored as Winter Storm Recedes

A severe winter storm paralyzed parts of the southern US with snow and ice, leading to school closures and flight cancellations. Crews have made significant progress in restoring power and clearing transportation routes. Warmer weather is helping the region gradually recover from the storm's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern states gradually thawed Sunday as a severe winter storm's icy grip began to loosen, with warmer weather helping to melt snow and ice. After days of disruption that included power outages and canceled flights, residents welcomed the improved conditions.

Efforts to restore power have been fruitful, with parts of North and South Carolina regaining electricity after tens of thousands were left in the dark. Duke Energy reported progress in restoring services. Meanwhile, Atlanta's previously halted air traffic resumed as crews cleared runways and roadways.

The National Weather Service indicated the worst of the winter weather had passed, moving from the South to other regions. However, some areas remain cautious, with church closures and potential school delays. The storm's aftermath is prompting ongoing assessments and recovery efforts throughout the affected states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

