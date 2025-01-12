Southern States Thaw: Power Restored as Winter Storm Recedes

Southern states gradually thawed Sunday as a severe winter storm's icy grip began to loosen, with warmer weather helping to melt snow and ice. After days of disruption that included power outages and canceled flights, residents welcomed the improved conditions.

Efforts to restore power have been fruitful, with parts of North and South Carolina regaining electricity after tens of thousands were left in the dark. Duke Energy reported progress in restoring services. Meanwhile, Atlanta's previously halted air traffic resumed as crews cleared runways and roadways.

The National Weather Service indicated the worst of the winter weather had passed, moving from the South to other regions. However, some areas remain cautious, with church closures and potential school delays. The storm's aftermath is prompting ongoing assessments and recovery efforts throughout the affected states.

(With inputs from agencies.)