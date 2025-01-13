Left Menu

Inferno's Grip: The Battle Against Los Angeles Wildfires

Los Angeles battles fierce wildfires as firefighters take advantage of a brief weather respite to contain the inferno. The fires, causing over 24 deaths and massive evacuations, have razed neighborhoods and continue to threaten the city, with Santa Ana winds set to worsen the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 07:35 IST
Inferno's Grip: The Battle Against Los Angeles Wildfires

Firefighters in Los Angeles are making a concerted effort to contain wildfire outbreaks, leveraging a temporary lull in the adverse weather conditions to control the spread. The blazes, now in their sixth day, continue to wreak havoc across the region, leading to at least 24 fatalities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the situation as potentially the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. Thousands of homes have been reduced to ashes, forcing 100,000 residents to flee, while the threat looms over 10 million people who may face evacuation if conditions worsen.

Firefighting teams, supplemented by personnel from seven states, Canada, and Mexico, are bracing for the return of severe Santa Ana winds. These conditions are set to exacerbate the fire threat, with gusts up to 70 mph forecasted to last through midweek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025