Mission Mausam: India's Drive Towards a Climate-Smart Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 'Mission Mausam', an initiative aimed at preparing India to become a weather-ready and climate-smart nation. Marking the 150th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department, the mission includes advanced technological developments and focuses on climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to unveil 'Mission Mausam', a significant initiative focused on transforming India into a weather-ready and climate-smart nation. The launch coincides with the 150th foundation day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
As part of the event, Modi will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document, which outlines strategies for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. The document details plans involving advanced weather forecasting, management, and climate mitigation technologies, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Mission Mausam's objective is to establish state-of-the-art weather surveillance systems, incorporating high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computers. The mission stresses enhancing the comprehension of weather and climate processes while supplying crucial air quality data to manage weather interventions strategically in the future.
