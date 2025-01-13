WMO Confirms 2024 as the Warmest Year on Record, Marking a Decade of Unprecedented Global Heating

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2024 is the warmest year on record, based on consolidated analyses from six leading international datasets. With a global average surface temperature of 1.55°C (± 0.13°C) above the pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900 average), 2024 likely marks the first calendar year to exceed the critical 1.5°C threshold, albeit temporarily.

This record-breaking year caps a ten-year streak of the warmest years on record, underscoring the accelerating impacts of climate change.

“Climate history is unfolding before our eyes,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “The past decade has been defined by record-breaking temperatures, rising sea levels, and melting ice—all driven by unprecedented levels of greenhouse gases due to human activities.”

The confirmation follows synchronized data releases from key institutions, including the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Japan Meteorological Agency, NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the UK Met Office, and Berkeley Earth.

While the datasets differ slightly in methodology, all rank 2024 as the hottest year in recorded history and highlight the alarming recent rate of warming.

Ocean Heat: A Critical Indicator of Climate Change

Ocean warming played a central role in 2024’s record temperatures. A study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences revealed that ocean heat content—a key climate change indicator—reached unprecedented levels.

Led by Professor Lijing Cheng of the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (Chinese Academy of Sciences), the study found that the upper 2000 meters of the ocean absorbed 16 zettajoules (10²¹ Joules) of additional heat between 2023 and 2024, equivalent to 140 times the total global electricity generation in 2023.

“Oceans absorb about 90% of the excess heat from global warming,” explained Prof. Cheng, “making them a critical marker of how rapidly the Earth’s climate is changing.”

UN and WMO Call for Urgent Action

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the 2024 milestone signals the urgent need for bold climate action.

“Blazing temperatures in 2024 demand trail-blazing climate action in 2025,” said Guterres. “Every fraction of a degree matters. Leaders must act now to prevent the worst impacts of climate catastrophe.”

WMO emphasized that exceeding the 1.5°C threshold for a single year does not mean the Paris Agreement goals are unattainable, as these targets are based on long-term averages. However, the milestone serves as a stark reminder of the need to limit further warming.

WMO’s Upcoming State of the Climate Report

The WMO will publish its State of the Global Climate 2024 report in March 2025, detailing key climate indicators such as greenhouse gas concentrations, glacier retreat, and high-impact weather events.

This comprehensive analysis will provide further insights into the cascading effects of climate change, including intensifying extreme weather, rising sea levels, and deteriorating ecosystems.

Rising Urgency for Climate Solutions

The WMO and NOAA agree that combating climate change requires immediate global action. This includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, scaling renewable energy solutions, and enhancing resilience to extreme weather events.

“2024 has set a stark benchmark for the urgency of climate action,” said Saulo. “The science is clear: our window to mitigate the worst impacts is closing fast. We must act decisively to protect our planet and future generations.”

For more information and updates, the WMO encourages engagement with its upcoming climate reports and ongoing initiatives to monitor and address global warming.