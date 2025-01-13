India Meteorological Department: From Rain Gauges to Global Weather Pioneer
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), established in 1875, has evolved from basic rain gauges to a leading global weather agency. Celebrating its 150th anniversary, the IMD excels in forecasting severe weather, aided by advanced technology and models, serving not just India but several other countries in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has embarked on a journey of remarkable evolution, transitioning from a few rudimentary rain gauges in 1875 to competing with the world's premier weather agencies. Celebrating its 150th anniversary in January 2025, the IMD stands as a testament to India's prowess in weather science, emerging from calamities like the 1864 cyclone and multiple monsoon failures.
Today, the IMD boasts a formidable array of technological advancements, including Doppler radars, satellite systems, and an extensive network of weather stations. These enhancements have significantly improved forecast accuracy, with severe weather event predictions seeing a 50% improvement from 2014 to 2023.
With efforts like 'Mission Mausam,' the IMD seeks to advance even further, integrating AI and machine learning, thus solidifying its position as a global leader in meteorological services. The organization's contributions extend beyond India, providing crucial forecasting to 13 North Indian Ocean countries, as part of a bid to mitigate the escalating impact of climate change.
