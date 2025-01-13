India Meteorological Department: From Rain Gauges to Global Weather Pioneer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has embarked on a journey of remarkable evolution, transitioning from a few rudimentary rain gauges in 1875 to competing with the world's premier weather agencies. Celebrating its 150th anniversary in January 2025, the IMD stands as a testament to India's prowess in weather science, emerging from calamities like the 1864 cyclone and multiple monsoon failures.

Today, the IMD boasts a formidable array of technological advancements, including Doppler radars, satellite systems, and an extensive network of weather stations. These enhancements have significantly improved forecast accuracy, with severe weather event predictions seeing a 50% improvement from 2014 to 2023.

With efforts like 'Mission Mausam,' the IMD seeks to advance even further, integrating AI and machine learning, thus solidifying its position as a global leader in meteorological services. The organization's contributions extend beyond India, providing crucial forecasting to 13 North Indian Ocean countries, as part of a bid to mitigate the escalating impact of climate change.

