Surge in India’s Real Estate Land Deals
The Indian real estate sector saw a significant increase in land deals in 2024, reaching over 2,200 acres as developers aim to expand their businesses. The surge is driven by urbanization, favorable policies, and increased affordability, with major cities leading the transactions.
The Indian real estate sector experienced a surge in land acquisitions in 2024, exceeding 2,200 acres, as developers sought expansion opportunities, according to CBRE.
Land deals in major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai accounted for 2,000 acres. Residential projects took a major share with 1,200 acres, while 580 acres were allocated for industrial and warehousing, and 200 acres for data centers.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE, noted strong investor confidence driven by urbanization and favorable policies. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gupta of CREDAI NCR highlighted the strategic importance of NCR, anticipating continued investment and growth.
