Surge in India’s Real Estate Land Deals

The Indian real estate sector experienced a surge in land acquisitions in 2024, exceeding 2,200 acres, as developers sought expansion opportunities, according to CBRE.

Land deals in major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai accounted for 2,000 acres. Residential projects took a major share with 1,200 acres, while 580 acres were allocated for industrial and warehousing, and 200 acres for data centers.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE, noted strong investor confidence driven by urbanization and favorable policies. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gupta of CREDAI NCR highlighted the strategic importance of NCR, anticipating continued investment and growth.

