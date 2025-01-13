Tunnel to Transformation: The New Dawn of Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed a transformative era for Jammu and Kashmir with the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Monday.

This significant development will secure year-round access to the tourist haven, potentially revolutionizing the area's tourism and socio-economic landscape.

Sinha lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts in leading Jammu and Kashmir from despair to prosperity, underscoring the tunnel as a testament to multifaceted progress, infrastructure expansion, and enhanced quality of life for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)