Tunnel to Transformation: The New Dawn of Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a pivotal moment in the region's development. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the tunnel's potential to boost tourism and socio-economic conditions, praising Modi's leadership in transforming the region into a hub of progress and hope.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed a transformative era for Jammu and Kashmir with the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Monday.
This significant development will secure year-round access to the tourist haven, potentially revolutionizing the area's tourism and socio-economic landscape.
Sinha lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts in leading Jammu and Kashmir from despair to prosperity, underscoring the tunnel as a testament to multifaceted progress, infrastructure expansion, and enhanced quality of life for its residents.
