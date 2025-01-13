Powerful Quake Jolts Kyushu
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Japan's Kyushu region on Monday. The tremor occurred at a depth of 37 km, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
A significant seismic event occurred in Japan on Monday, as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the Kyushu region.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake and reported that it took place at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).
Authorities are assessing the situation to understand the impact and initiate any necessary safety measures.
