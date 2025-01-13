Left Menu

Powerful Quake Jolts Kyushu

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Japan's Kyushu region on Monday. The tremor occurred at a depth of 37 km, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:00 IST
Powerful Quake Jolts Kyushu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant seismic event occurred in Japan on Monday, as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the Kyushu region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake and reported that it took place at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).

Authorities are assessing the situation to understand the impact and initiate any necessary safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025