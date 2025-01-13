Left Menu

Seismic Ripple: Earthquake Jolts Southern Japan, Sparks Tsunami Advisory

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan's Kyushu region. Tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, with a recorded 20-centimetre wave reaching Miyazaki city. Nuclear plants nearby reported no incidents. The quake's connection to the Nankai Trough is under investigation by Japanese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:03 IST
Seismic Ripple: Earthquake Jolts Southern Japan, Sparks Tsunami Advisory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck the Kyushu region of southern Japan, the nation's Meteorological Agency reported on Monday.

In response, tsunami advisories were declared for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, cautioning residents of potential one-metre high waves. Miyazaki city subsequently documented a 20-centimetre wave, according to NHK public broadcaster. The city, the capital of Miyazaki prefecture, houses approximately 400,000 residents.

No anomalies were detected at the Ikata and Sendai nuclear power plants, situated near the quake's epicenter, mentioned NHK. The Japanese Meteorological Agency is examining if the earthquake is linked to the Nankai Trough, an area historically prone to seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025