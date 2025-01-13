Seismic Ripple: Earthquake Jolts Southern Japan, Sparks Tsunami Advisory

A significant earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck the Kyushu region of southern Japan, the nation's Meteorological Agency reported on Monday.

In response, tsunami advisories were declared for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, cautioning residents of potential one-metre high waves. Miyazaki city subsequently documented a 20-centimetre wave, according to NHK public broadcaster. The city, the capital of Miyazaki prefecture, houses approximately 400,000 residents.

No anomalies were detected at the Ikata and Sendai nuclear power plants, situated near the quake's epicenter, mentioned NHK. The Japanese Meteorological Agency is examining if the earthquake is linked to the Nankai Trough, an area historically prone to seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)