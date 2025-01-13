Tremor in Japan: Tsunami Advisory Briefly Issued After 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Kyushu

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck southwestern Japan, prompting temporary tsunami advisories and warnings to avoid coastal areas. The advisories, affecting Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, were canceled after no significant damage was reported.

One person sustained minor injuries, and trains were halted in Miyazaki Station, stranding passengers. Following the quake, a tsunami estimated at 1 meter was monitored, though waves measured only 20 centimeters at Miyazaki Port.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution against possible aftershocks and landslides. There was no impact on nuclear monitoring posts, and experts evaluated potential links to Nankai Trough quakes but recommended no drastic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)