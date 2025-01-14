Palisades Fire Aftermath: Once Bustling Neighborhood Reduced to Rubble

The Pacific Palisades, a once-vibrant neighborhood in Los Angeles, has been devastated by one of the most destructive fires in California history. Once known for its luxurious homes and popular cafes, much of the area has been reduced to eerie blackened rubble.

As of Friday, the Palisades Fire has razed over 20,000 acres since it ignited on Tuesday and remains largely uncontained. The neighborhood, now a mandatory evacuation zone, is eerily quiet with scattered ruins, intermittent firefighters, and ravens.

Iconic locations, including the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates, are now unrecognizable as rows of rubble. The fire not only affects Palisades but has also prompted destruction across Los Angeles, claiming lives and structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)