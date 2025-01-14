Spiritual Heartbeat of India: The Maha Kumbh Mela

Scores of Hindu ascetics, adorned with holy ash and sacred beads, charged into northern India's sacred rivers for the first 'royal bath' of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The event, which happens every 12 years in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is significant for Hindus. The ritual, believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation, draws huge crowds, was marked by ascetics who paraded atop decorated vehicles and carried symbolic weapons.

The festival, watched by millions, is expected to draw over 400 million people, with infrastructure set up to accommodate them. With an $800 million budget, it aims to boost the economy by $30-$35 billion, backed by extensive security and amenities for the massive influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)