Left Menu

Spiritual Heartbeat of India: The Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, reputed as the world's largest gathering, commenced in Prayagraj, India, with Hindu ascetics taking a 'royal bath.' Held every 12 years, the festival is believed to offer salvation and attracts millions, significantly impacting local economies with an $800 million budget and projections of boosting economic growth by up to $35 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 09:18 IST
Spiritual Heartbeat of India: The Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scores of Hindu ascetics, adorned with holy ash and sacred beads, charged into northern India's sacred rivers for the first 'royal bath' of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The event, which happens every 12 years in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is significant for Hindus. The ritual, believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation, draws huge crowds, was marked by ascetics who paraded atop decorated vehicles and carried symbolic weapons.

The festival, watched by millions, is expected to draw over 400 million people, with infrastructure set up to accommodate them. With an $800 million budget, it aims to boost the economy by $30-$35 billion, backed by extensive security and amenities for the massive influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025