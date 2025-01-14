Giant Spiders and Space Delays: A Day in Science

In a fascinating development, Australian scientists have unearthed a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider. Dubbed 'Big Boy,' this arachnid was first found in the early 2000s near Newcastle by Kane Christensen, a notable spider enthusiast.

On another front, Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by Jeff Bezos, has postponed the launch of its New Glenn rocket. The inaugural attempt to compete in the satellite launch market has faced delays due to technical anomalies during the mission countdown.

Initially set for Monday, the New Glenn rocket, towering at 30 stories, remains on standby at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, loaded with methane and liquid oxygen propellants, as the team looks to resolve the issues and attempt a Thursday launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)