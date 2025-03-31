European Satellite Launch Dreams Dashed by Rocket Failure
A German startup's test rocket meant to initiate European satellite launches exploded shortly after takeoff from Norway. The Spectrum rocket, uncrewed and on its first orbital flight attempt, highlighted Europe's growing interest in commercial space missions, a market targeted by Sweden and Britain.
A promising venture in European satellite launches faced a setback when a German startup's test rocket exploded moments after takeoff in Norway. The incident occurred just 40 seconds into the flight, dashing hopes for a successful mission originating from the continent.
The uncrewed Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, marked an ambitious attempt to stake a claim in the lucrative market of commercial space missions. The mission was billed as the first European-origin orbital flight.
European nations, including Sweden and Britain, have shown keen interest in this growing sector, setting their sights on sharing the commercial space market. However, the recent failure poses challenges for Isar Aerospace's goals and the broader European space ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volkswagen Explores Expanding Digital Cockpit Partnership with Ecarx in Europe
German National Duped in Uttarkashi: Cyber Fraud Uncovered
Legal Showdown: Germany's Borrowing Plan Stirs Parliamentary Storm
German Lawmakers Challenge State Borrowing Plans
European Shares Soar Amid Germany's Debt Reform Initiatives