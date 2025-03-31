European Satellite Launch Dreams Dashed by Rocket Failure

A promising venture in European satellite launches faced a setback when a German startup's test rocket exploded moments after takeoff in Norway. The incident occurred just 40 seconds into the flight, dashing hopes for a successful mission originating from the continent.

The uncrewed Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, marked an ambitious attempt to stake a claim in the lucrative market of commercial space missions. The mission was billed as the first European-origin orbital flight.

European nations, including Sweden and Britain, have shown keen interest in this growing sector, setting their sights on sharing the commercial space market. However, the recent failure poses challenges for Isar Aerospace's goals and the broader European space ambitions.

