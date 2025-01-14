Unapproved Construction Sparks Collapse in Kolkata

A four-story apartment building collapsed in the Bagha Jatin area of south Kolkata on Tuesday amid foundation strengthening work, according to local officials.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm near SC Mallick Road, within ward 99 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Thankfully, no one was injured as the building had been vacated for the ongoing work.

Assigned to a Haryana-based contractor, the work was intended to address the building's tilt. Despite residents relocating to a nearby building, the KMC was reportedly uninformed. The developer behind the unauthorized work faces legal action, reflecting broader issues like last year's Garden Reach collapse that claimed 13 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)