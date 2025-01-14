Left Menu

Mysterious Bird Deaths Spark Panic in Udgir

Over two days, 35 crows were found dead in Maharashtra's Udgir town, alarming residents. Carcasses were discovered in multiple areas, prompting officials to send samples to a laboratory for analysis. The livestock department is investigating the cause, while local authorities urge residents not to panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:48 IST
Mysterious Bird Deaths Spark Panic in Udgir
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling development, 35 crows have been discovered dead across various locations in Udgir, a town in Maharashtra's Latur district. The sudden deaths have raised concerns among residents, leading to an official investigation.

The bird carcasses were found in areas such as Hutatma Smarak Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Garden over the past two days. Local officials have promptly sent the remains to the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Pune to determine the cause. Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar has informed that complaints began pouring in on Monday, prompting the animal husbandry department to collect samples for analysis.

Despite the ominous discovery, authorities have reassured the public, urging them not to panic. Livestock Development Officer Dr. Prakash Dhond confirmed that at least 35 crows have been reported dead thus far, but emphasized that efforts are ongoing to understand the cause behind these mysterious deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025