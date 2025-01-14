Mysterious Bird Deaths Spark Panic in Udgir

In an unsettling development, 35 crows have been discovered dead across various locations in Udgir, a town in Maharashtra's Latur district. The sudden deaths have raised concerns among residents, leading to an official investigation.

The bird carcasses were found in areas such as Hutatma Smarak Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Garden over the past two days. Local officials have promptly sent the remains to the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Pune to determine the cause. Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar has informed that complaints began pouring in on Monday, prompting the animal husbandry department to collect samples for analysis.

Despite the ominous discovery, authorities have reassured the public, urging them not to panic. Livestock Development Officer Dr. Prakash Dhond confirmed that at least 35 crows have been reported dead thus far, but emphasized that efforts are ongoing to understand the cause behind these mysterious deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)