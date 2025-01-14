Left Menu

Meteorological Milestones: India's Weather Forecasting Evolution

India has significantly improved its weather forecasting capabilities, with more than double the number of doppler radars and automated weather stations compared to 2014. Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted these advancements at the India Meteorological Department's 150th Foundation Day, noting initiatives like 'Nowcast' for localized forecasts have expanded dramatically.

The Earth Sciences Minister, Jitendra Singh, announced substantial advancements in India's weather forecasting capabilities during the 150th Foundation Day Celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He reported a more than doubling of weather-related installations in a decade, enhancing localized forecasting in numerous cities.

Before 2014, India had only 15 doppler weather radars, but now boasts 39. Automated weather stations have grown from 700 to 1,500. Furthermore, the Balloon Radiosondes have increased from 33 to 56. Minister Singh also highlighted the expansion of the 'Nowcast' initiative, providing short-term forecasts in 1,200 cities, up from 120 in 2014.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, showcased India's commitment to meteorology. Saulo lauded the IMD's journey as a reflection of India's dedication and technological progress, recognizing the contributions of pioneers like Indian meteorologist Anna Mani, a key figure in the IMD's history.

