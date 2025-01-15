Intense Rescue Operations in Madhya Pradesh Village

Rescue operations entered their second day on Wednesday after three labourers were trapped under debris from a collapsed under-construction well in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports.

State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been tirelessly working for the past 16 hours to free the three individuals, including a woman, at Khunajhir Khurd village, as confirmed by Collector Sheelendra Singh.

The rescue teams have maintained continuous communication with the trapped labourers, identified as Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18), and nephew Bashid (18), following the incident that occurred late Tuesday evening, officials stated.

