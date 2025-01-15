Left Menu

Intense Rescue Operations in Madhya Pradesh Village

Rescue teams from SDERF and NDRF continue their operation for the second day to save three labourers trapped under debris in Chhindwara district's Khunajhir Khurd village after a well-caving incident. The trapped include Shahjadi Khan, her son Rashid, and nephew Bashid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations entered their second day on Wednesday after three labourers were trapped under debris from a collapsed under-construction well in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports.

State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been tirelessly working for the past 16 hours to free the three individuals, including a woman, at Khunajhir Khurd village, as confirmed by Collector Sheelendra Singh.

The rescue teams have maintained continuous communication with the trapped labourers, identified as Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18), and nephew Bashid (18), following the incident that occurred late Tuesday evening, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

