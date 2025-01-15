Rising Global Risks: WEF Survey Unveils 2025 Challenges
A WEF survey reveals armed conflict as the top global risk in 2025, highlighting global fragmentation concerns as leaders gather in Davos. Nearly 25% of experts deem conflict a severe threat to economic growth, with extreme weather also a major concern. Key figures will address geopolitical issues at the event.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) survey identifies armed conflict as the gravest risk for 2025, underscoring increasing global fragmentation. This highlights challenges ahead of the annual Davos gathering of global leaders.
A significant 25% of over 900 surveyed experts cited conflicts like wars and terrorism as the chief threats to economic growth, followed by extreme weather at the second position. The survey reflects mounting global concerns.
Notable speakers at the WEF include US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The wider focus will be on geopolitical tensions, with European and Chinese leaders in attendance, stressing the importance of collaboration and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
