Left Menu

Rallying for River Revival: A Call to Action!

Saryu Roy, a JD(U) legislator and former minister, emphasizes the importance of dedicating a day each month to clean riverbanks to ensure the rivers' continuous flow. Highlighting concerns about pollution and waste, he advocates for public participation to tackle river contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:18 IST
Rallying for River Revival: A Call to Action!
Saryu Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy has called for monthly commitments to clean riverbanks, highlighting the importance of maintaining river flow and water quality. Speaking at the 20th Swarnarekha Mahotsav, Roy urged public engagement in river conservation efforts.

Roy emphasized the need for community involvement, recalling earlier skepticism towards river water testing, which is now widely practiced by NGOs. The event was strategically placed around Makar Sankranti to boost participation in the cleanliness drive.

The legislator raised alarms over domestic waste polluting rivers, stressing the dangers it poses to water quality. Concerns were echoed by Dineshanand Goswami, who warned of deteriorating environmental conditions and the urgent need for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025