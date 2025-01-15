Rallying for River Revival: A Call to Action!

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy has called for monthly commitments to clean riverbanks, highlighting the importance of maintaining river flow and water quality. Speaking at the 20th Swarnarekha Mahotsav, Roy urged public engagement in river conservation efforts.

Roy emphasized the need for community involvement, recalling earlier skepticism towards river water testing, which is now widely practiced by NGOs. The event was strategically placed around Makar Sankranti to boost participation in the cleanliness drive.

The legislator raised alarms over domestic waste polluting rivers, stressing the dangers it poses to water quality. Concerns were echoed by Dineshanand Goswami, who warned of deteriorating environmental conditions and the urgent need for action.

