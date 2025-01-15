Goa's E-Waste Policy 2024: A Leap Towards Sustainable Waste Management

The Goa Waste Management Corporation Board has given the green light to the E-Waste Policy 2024, underscoring its commitment to sustainable waste management practices. This initiative was revealed during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, aiming to strengthen the state's efforts in handling electronic waste effectively.

A significant highlight from the meeting was the announcement of an innovative online course, designed to educate stakeholders across Goa and India in waste management techniques. This course aims to equip participants with essential skills necessary for efficient waste handling and disposal.

In a testament to its efficiency, the GWMC reported revenue of over Rs 38 lakh through auctions, and future plans include inviting tenders for waste collection. They also approved land allocation for a new wet waste processing plant by GAIL, marking a step forward in advancing the state's waste management infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)