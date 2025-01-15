Rajasthan's Path to Water Abundance

In a bold declaration, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil assured that Rajasthan is on course to become India's most water-abundant state. With active efforts from both the Central and state governments, significant strides have been made towards achieving water self-sufficiency in the region.

Patil spoke at the Bhoomi Pujan event for rainwater harvesting initiatives in the Sanganer Assembly constituency. He highlighted the 'Karmabhoomi Se Matribhoomi Abhiyan,' motivated by Prime Minister Modi's 'Catch the Rain' concept, which has morphed into a mass movement advocating for water conservation.

The substantial Revised PKC Link Project, valued at Rs 70,000 crore, exemplifies the commitment to resolving water scarcity in Rajasthan, with the Central government covering 90% of the budget. Additionally, the Yamuna Water Agreement promises lasting solutions to issues in the Shekhawati region.

