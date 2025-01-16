Mass Evacuation Underway as Mount Ibu Erupts Again

The Indonesian authorities have commenced the evacuation of around 3,000 individuals residing close to the Mount Ibu volcano on Halmahera island after a significant eruption sent a four-kilometer high ash cloud into the atmosphere.

The eruption, which occurred Wednesday morning and lasted about two minutes, compelled officials to elevate the alert status in the vicinity to its highest level, according to the country's volcanology agency.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, stated that evacuations began late Wednesday, with priority given to those closest to the volcanic danger. With 13,000 living near Ibu, evacuations have become necessary in light of the recent volcanic activities occurring throughout Indonesia's 'Ring of Fire'.

