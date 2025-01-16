Left Menu

Mass Evacuation Underway as Mount Ibu Erupts Again

Authorities have initiated evacuations of 3,000 residents near Mount Ibu in Indonesia after a recent eruption. A cloud of ash soared four kilometers high, prompting a rise in the alert level to the highest. Ibu's activity follows multiple recent eruptions on Indonesia's Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:14 IST
The Indonesian authorities have commenced the evacuation of around 3,000 individuals residing close to the Mount Ibu volcano on Halmahera island after a significant eruption sent a four-kilometer high ash cloud into the atmosphere.

The eruption, which occurred Wednesday morning and lasted about two minutes, compelled officials to elevate the alert status in the vicinity to its highest level, according to the country's volcanology agency.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, stated that evacuations began late Wednesday, with priority given to those closest to the volcanic danger. With 13,000 living near Ibu, evacuations have become necessary in light of the recent volcanic activities occurring throughout Indonesia's 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

