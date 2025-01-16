Left Menu

India's Space Programme Soars with Historic Satellite Docking

President Droupadi Murmu heralded India's space programme for achieving the remarkable milestone of successful satellite docking. This positions India as the fourth nation to demonstrate such capability. The achievement sets the stage for India’s future space explorations, including the planned space station and Gaganyaan mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu applauded India's space programme for reaching a significant milestone with the successful docking of two satellites. Sharing her congratulatory message to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists, Murmu emphasized the boost this gives to the nation's space capabilities.

The successful docking positions India alongside just three other nations that have demonstrated this advanced space capability. Murmu highlighted that this achievement is crucial for India's upcoming initiatives in space exploration, among them, Chandrayaan-4, India's space station project, and the Gaganyaan mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased its prowess with the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), marking a critical step towards establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. This historic milestone is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the country's scientific community.

