Garuda Wins Major Contract with Gorakhpur Development Authority

Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 1,087.34 crore from the Gorakhpur Development Authority, officials announced Thursday.

The firm revealed plans to build a state-of-the-art international convention centre spanning 24 lakh square feet, accommodating 5,000 attendees.

Additionally, the project encompasses commercial and residential land development near Ramgadh Jheel Champadevi Park, indicating a substantial boost to the company's existing order book of Rs 2,830 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)