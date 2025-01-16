Left Menu

Garuda Wins Major Contract with Gorakhpur Development Authority

Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited announced securing a contract worth Rs 1,087.34 crore to build an international convention centre in Gorakhpur. The project, covering 24 lakh square feet, includes commercial and residential development, boosting Garuda's order book to Rs 2,830 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:47 IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 1,087.34 crore from the Gorakhpur Development Authority, officials announced Thursday.

The firm revealed plans to build a state-of-the-art international convention centre spanning 24 lakh square feet, accommodating 5,000 attendees.

Additionally, the project encompasses commercial and residential land development near Ramgadh Jheel Champadevi Park, indicating a substantial boost to the company's existing order book of Rs 2,830 crore.

