IAEA Renews Collaboration with UK National Nuclear Laboratory to Advance Sustainable Fuel Cycles

After four years of successful partnership, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has signed a new four-year agreement with the United Kingdom National Nuclear Laboratory (UKNNL) to continue their collaboration in advancing nuclear fuel technology and sustainable fuel cycles. UKNNL, located at the Preston Laboratory in northwestern England, is the only IAEA Collaborating Centre dedicated to advanced fuel cycles, addressing critical issues such as the recycling of nuclear fuel for innovative reactors.

The renewed agreement will enhance efforts to support the safe and efficient advancement of nuclear energy. It aims to bolster research and development activities focused on future fuels, advanced fuel cycles, and the deployment of advanced reactors, including small modular reactors (SMRs). The collaboration will also continue to support Member States' capacities to develop nuclear energy in a sustainable and secure manner.

Supporting Global Nuclear Advancements

The UKNNL has been instrumental in assisting the IAEA in strengthening nuclear fuel cycle knowledge, providing access to its infrastructure and expertise. The laboratory has been pivotal in developing educational and training courses for Member States, focusing on areas such as fuel cycle modeling, reactor fuel development, and spent fuel management.

"During its first four years, UKNNL has supported our efforts to strengthen Member States’ capacities in the field of advanced nuclear fuel and related fuel cycles," said Olena Mykolaichuk, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Waste Technologies. "Access to UKNNL’s expertise has been invaluable in developing key training programs and advancing nuclear technology research."

Strengthening Global Nuclear Cooperation

The IAEA Collaborating Centres play a critical role in advancing nuclear technologies worldwide. Through more than 75 collaborating centres across 40 countries, the IAEA fosters research and development, knowledge sharing, and training. These centres help strengthen nuclear safety, security, and efficiency globally, contributing to sustainable energy solutions.

“Strong international collaborations are key to underpinning future success for future fuels and fuel cycles," said Paul Nevitt, UKNNL Vice President of Science and Technology. "This renewed collaboration is an exciting opportunity to continue developing and training the next generation of nuclear experts, ensuring that future generations can access safe, efficient, and sustainable nuclear energy."

The continued collaboration between the IAEA and UKNNL will also help to advance the development of advanced nuclear reactors and support global efforts to address climate change by promoting clean, sustainable energy alternatives.

For more information on IAEA Collaborating Centres, visit the IAEA Collaborating Centres Portal.