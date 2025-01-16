ISRO's Space Docking Success Paves Way for India's Future Space Station

In a landmark achievement for India's space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully executed a satellite docking maneuver, setting the stage for future developments such as India's own space station. This milestone is part of the organization's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX).

ISRO's announcement comes at a time when the private sector is witnessing swift growth. Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), noted that this feat expands possibilities for India's space programs, bringing closer the nation's dream of establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Ananth Technologies played a pivotal role in this mission, providing essential components like Rendezvous Processing Units and DC-DC converters. The company also conducted testing and integration activities, underscoring its significant contribution to India's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)