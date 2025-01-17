Left Menu

Fires Fuel Debate Over 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Wildfires in Los Angeles are intensifying opposition to the 2028 Olympics. Despite challenges, Governor Newsom and LA28's Wasserman are committed to hosting the Games. Critics, however, argue these events highlight the city's inability to safeguard its residents while preparing for such a massive event.

Updated: 17-01-2025 03:28 IST
Wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have reignited criticism of the 2028 Olympics, complicating efforts to host the international event. Although the fires present a severe threat, experts suggest relocating the Games is unlikely.

Governor Gavin Newsom and LA28 President Casey Wasserman expressed confidence in Los Angeles' ability to host the Games, citing the city's resilience. Wasserman emphasized collaboration with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the administration's unwavering support.

Opponents like Eric Sheehan, leader of NOlympics LA, argue the fires expose the city's shortcomings. They stress that resources should focus on city dwellers instead of international events. Despite the challenges, experts suggest canceling or relocating the Games is impracticable, given current preparations.

