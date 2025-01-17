Fires Fuel Debate Over 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have reignited criticism of the 2028 Olympics, complicating efforts to host the international event. Although the fires present a severe threat, experts suggest relocating the Games is unlikely.

Governor Gavin Newsom and LA28 President Casey Wasserman expressed confidence in Los Angeles' ability to host the Games, citing the city's resilience. Wasserman emphasized collaboration with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the administration's unwavering support.

Opponents like Eric Sheehan, leader of NOlympics LA, argue the fires expose the city's shortcomings. They stress that resources should focus on city dwellers instead of international events. Despite the challenges, experts suggest canceling or relocating the Games is impracticable, given current preparations.

