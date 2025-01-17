Los Angeles Wildfires: The Aftermath and Recovery

Los Angeles residents displaced by recent wildfires face a lengthy wait to return home, as emergency crews work to clean up toxic waste and secure dangerous areas.

Although firefighters have managed to contain major blazes, the threat of landslides and hazardous materials remains a concern, complicating recovery efforts.

With thousands still evacuated and a significant reconstruction undertaking looming, officials are focused on ensuring safe conditions amid the chaos left by this historic disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)